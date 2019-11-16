Holyko Gives His Opinion On Myles Garrett Issue

I love the game of Football. I have since I was a little kid. Despite it's flaws, I still think it is the best sport on the face of the Earth. I have played multiple levels of the game, and coached multiple levels of the game. I have been a die hard Browns fan since I was a child. Being a Browns fan is not an easy task by any means. A lot of sorrow, and heartbreak, and very little celebration. I was at Municipal Stadium for the Drive. And, by the way, the field gold the Broncos kicked in overtime was no good. I was sitting in the seats behind the goal posts, and we all celebrated because it was no good...only to have our hearts ripped out. I was at the double overtime victory playoff game over the Jets when many fans were leaving. I layed on the floor at a party and cried watching the Fumble. I had my heart ripped out as I watched my beloved Browns be taken from me, and moved to Baltimore. I have had to endure season after season of failure since the Browns return in '99. I know I am not alone in these experiences. Through the entire time, there was always one constant, We hated the Steelers, and they always played dirty, and got away with it. Steelers fans always look back to '76 and Turkey Jones throwing Bradshaw on his head as an example of how the Browns are dirty. Well, since that one play I can list dozens of dirty plays that the Steelers got away with against my Browns.

That being said. I will give my opinion on the recent controversary about Myles Garrett and the fight on Thursday night. First of all, I want to say good job to the Browns wining a game that they needed to win. Their season has been a disappointment so far, but they are turning things around, and have won 2 games in a row including another vital divison win against the Steelers.

Unfortunately, the victory was marred by the fight with only 8 seconds to go in the game and the Browns up by 14. What Myles Garrett did with Mason Rudolph's helmet is completely unacceptable, and he deserves to be suspended for the rest of the season. He could have really seriously injured Rudolph. Even though, I do not believe Garrett is a nasty player and is out to hurt anyone. I feel like it was a reaction to a bad situation. In most violent crimes it is the immediate reaction of someone that ends up creating the most devestation. That being said, I am not condoning what he did. I feel the punishments handed out were fair. Garrett out indefinately, Pouncey out 3 games, Ogunjobi out for a game. Both teams fined $250,000. All of that seems fine to me. But someone needs to educate me on how Mason Rudolph has received absolutely no punishment.

Some people want to say this is a racial thing. I am not sure I think that is it, but I do believe it is based on the fact that Rudolph is already the Steelers back up QB, and any suspension could pretty much kill the Steelers season. I don't think the NFL wants to be responsible for that. Had Rudolph been at another position, he would be out at least 2 games. Mason started the whole thing, He tried pulling Myles helmet off first, he kicked and punched Myles in the groin and then after Myles took his helmet, he and two of his big offensive linemen want after Myles. You cannot convince me that Ojunjobi did worse than Rudolph, and he was suspended.

Again, I am in NO WAY claiming what Myles did was acceptable. It was completely not !! But I do not believe all the punishments were fair here.

As a long time Browns fan, I cannot help but think that it seems like when the Browns finally act like the Steelers have for so many years. Eveyone loses their minds. I hope that there will be more suspensions to come.

Go Browns !