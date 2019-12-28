Holyko Wishes Everyone A Happy New Decade

Christmas is over, and now we look at the end of another year, and in this case, a new decade. I still struggle. For some reason I keep thinking ten years ago was 2000. But I also feel like I have been out of high school for only 20 years. Sadly, both of those thoughts are incorrect. LOL.

So as we march into a new decade Wednesday, I wish the best for you and yours. I hope you live every day like it's your last, and I hope you succeed at what you strive for. For the year of 2020, I hope you have a clearer vision of what you want. LOL...I keep thinking that's funny, but no one else seems to think so.

Happy New Year !!

Happy New Decade !!