Holyko Wishes Everyone A Happy New Decade

Holyko Cheers For New Decade

December 28, 2019
Mike Holyko
The Holidays In Cleveland
News

Christmas is over, and now we look at the end of another year, and in this case, a new decade.   I still struggle.  For some reason I keep thinking ten years ago was 2000. But I also feel like I have been out of high school for only 20 years.  Sadly, both of those thoughts are incorrect.  LOL.  

So as we march into a new decade Wednesday, I wish the best for you and yours.  I hope you live every day like it's your last, and I hope you succeed at what you strive for.   For the year of 2020, I hope you have a clearer vision of what you want.   LOL...I keep thinking that's funny, but no one else seems to think so.

 

Happy New Year !!

Happy New Decade !!

Happy New Year Mike Holyko Happy New Decade

