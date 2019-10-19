Happy Sweetest Day From Mike Holyko

I understand that Sweetest Day is a made up holiday, from Hallmark only in Ohio and a couple states. But, who cares...Have fun !!! Life is short....take every reason you can to celebrate it. Do it with that someone special, or meet someone special today. Whether you are with your 5 kids and your spouse of 25 years, and are watching a movie with the family, or naked on the refrigerator with someone you met last night, make is a special day. Embrace every day like Sweetest Day. I hope you all have wondefully fun plans for the day, and the weekend !!!!!