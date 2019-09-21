Summer Is Still Alive..Put Your Pumpkin Spice Away !

It gets worse every year. People in June and July counting down until Fall, with pumpkin spice, and cute little memes about wearing hoodies, and jeans and cuddling by the fire. The funny thing is...they rarely actually do that very thing. We live in Northeastern Ohio where it is Winter for 16 months. Our summer last about 20 minutes, yet, no one can seem to handle it. They will complain all winter long that they want warm weather, but that is not really what they want. Actually, I am not sure what they want. So, it is Sept 21, and that is supposed to be the first day of Autumn. I prefer to cal it the first day of Indian Summer. Afterall, it is 81 degrees and sunny. So, take those clothes off, get to the beach, have some lemonaid, have a BBQ, put the slip and slide back out for the kids. I took my kids to Cedar Point last weekend. Sure felt like Summer to me.

So do your part and embrace Summer.... because it is not ready to give up just yet. Go put your pumpkin spice away.