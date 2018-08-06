Mr. Classic's Final House Party Playlist

In case you missed it, this past Saturday we said goodbye to Mr. Classic after 30 years of hosting the Saturday Night Live House Party on 'NCX. As Bill Louis said, Mr. Classic has been like one of the family every Saturday night, but all good things must come to an end.

Here is what his final Saturday Night Live House Party on 'NCX playlist looked like:

J. Geils Band – Ain’t Nothing But A LIVE

John Prine – Illegal Smile

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing

Michael Stanley – Drinkin’ in the Driveway

Canned Heat – Going Up the Country

Bruce Springsteen – Candy’s Room

Colin Dussault – Good Booty and BBQ

J. Geils Band – Whammer Jammer

J. Geils Band – Hard Drivin’ Man

Alex Bevan – Skinny

Heart – Bebe Le Strange

Todd Rundgren – Black Maria

Dr. Hook – Cover of the Rolling Stone

AC/DC – For Those About to Rock

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Van Morrison – Wavelength

Wild Horses – Funky Poodle

George Thorogood – Get a Haircut

Jackson Browne – The Load Out

Jackson Browne – Stay

Led Zeppelin – Thank You

Grateful Dead – Sugar Magnolia

Talking Heads- Take Me to the River

Bob Seger – Travelin’ Man

Bob Seger – Beautiful Loser

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

Judas Priest – Rock Forever

Scorpions – Still Loving You

Angel – Tower

Blue Oyster Cult – I Love the Night

Steely Dan – Black Cow

Stealers Wheel – Stuck in the Middle with You

Foghat – Stone Blue

Robin Trower – Bridge of Sighs

Alex Harvey Band – The Faith Healer

Michael Stanley Band – Midwest Midnight

Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful

The Kings – This Beat Goes On

The Kings – Switchin’ to Glide

Neil Young – Long May You Run

The Doors – Love Street

Electric Light Orchestra – Strange Magic

Brownsville Station – The Martian Boogie

The Blues Image – Ride Captain Ride

The Godz – Gotta Keep A Runnin’

Shel Silverstein – The Smoke Off

Jimi Hendrix – Voodoo Child

Southside Johnny & The Jukes – I Don’t Want to go Home

AC/DC – The Jack

George Thorogood – Born to be Bad

The Kinks – Apeman

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

