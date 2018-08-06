Mr. Classic's Final House Party Playlist
August 6, 2018
In case you missed it, this past Saturday we said goodbye to Mr. Classic after 30 years of hosting the Saturday Night Live House Party on 'NCX. As Bill Louis said, Mr. Classic has been like one of the family every Saturday night, but all good things must come to an end.
Here is what his final Saturday Night Live House Party on 'NCX playlist looked like:
- J. Geils Band – Ain’t Nothing But A LIVE
- John Prine – Illegal Smile
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Mary Jane’s Last Dance
- Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing
- Michael Stanley – Drinkin’ in the Driveway
- Canned Heat – Going Up the Country
- Bruce Springsteen – Candy’s Room
- Colin Dussault – Good Booty and BBQ
- J. Geils Band – Whammer Jammer
- J. Geils Band – Hard Drivin’ Man
- Alex Bevan – Skinny
- Heart – Bebe Le Strange
- Todd Rundgren – Black Maria
- Dr. Hook – Cover of the Rolling Stone
- AC/DC – For Those About to Rock
- Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
- Van Morrison – Wavelength
- Wild Horses – Funky Poodle
- George Thorogood – Get a Haircut
- Jackson Browne – The Load Out
- Jackson Browne – Stay
- Led Zeppelin – Thank You
- Grateful Dead – Sugar Magnolia
- Talking Heads- Take Me to the River
- Bob Seger – Travelin’ Man
- Bob Seger – Beautiful Loser
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
- Judas Priest – Rock Forever
- Scorpions – Still Loving You
- Angel – Tower
- Blue Oyster Cult – I Love the Night
- Steely Dan – Black Cow
- Stealers Wheel – Stuck in the Middle with You
- Foghat – Stone Blue
- Robin Trower – Bridge of Sighs
- Alex Harvey Band – The Faith Healer
- Michael Stanley Band – Midwest Midnight
- Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
- The Kings – This Beat Goes On
- The Kings – Switchin’ to Glide
- Neil Young – Long May You Run
- The Doors – Love Street
- Electric Light Orchestra – Strange Magic
- Brownsville Station – The Martian Boogie
- The Blues Image – Ride Captain Ride
- The Godz – Gotta Keep A Runnin’
- Shel Silverstein – The Smoke Off
- Jimi Hendrix – Voodoo Child
- Southside Johnny & The Jukes – I Don’t Want to go Home
- AC/DC – The Jack
- George Thorogood – Born to be Bad
- The Kinks – Apeman
- Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
Read Mr. Classic's final farewell letter to his listeners here