Browns DE Myles Garrett, rookie CB Denzel Ward named to 2019 Pro Bowl

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward were named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday night.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, and Ward, the No. 4 overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, will represent the Browns in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 27, 2019.

“I’m honored to be selected to the Pro Bowl,” Garrett said. “I especially want to thank the fans for all the support that they show our team. Football is a team game and you can’t do it on your own. I’m happy to be able to share this experience with Denzel because this honor is really a testament to our entire defense.”

Garrett and Ward could have some company.

Six of their teammates were also named alternates.

Left guard Joel Bitonio was named a first alternate, rookie running back Nick Chubb and punter Britton Colquitt are second alternates, receiver Jarvis Landry was named a third alternate while rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and right guard Kevin Zeitler have been named fourth alternates.

Garrett has recorded 12.5 sacks, 38 tackles and three forced fumbles through 14 games this season. His 12.5 sacks are the third-most by a Brown in a single-season and currently ranks tied for sixth-most in the NFL this year.

Garrett is the first Browns defensive end to make the Pro Bowl since Rob Burnett was selected in 1995.

Ward, a Nordonia and Ohio State product, has tallied three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 12 games this season.

“I’m proud that I am able to represent the city of Cleveland at the Pro Bowl,” Ward said. “There are so many great players who have made the Pro Bowl in this team’s history and to be included with them is an honor. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and fans for helping make this happen.”

Ward is the sixth Browns rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl and first since left tackle Joe Thomas in 2007. Chip Banks (LB-1983), Greg Pruitt (KR-1973), Paul Warfield (WR-1965) and Jim Brown (RB-1957) are the other four rookie Pro Bowl selections in team history.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey has selected a rookie Pro Bowler in each NFL Draft since 2015. Dorsey selected cornerback Marcus Peters 18th overall in 2015, receiver Tyreek Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and running back Kareem Hunt – a third-round pick – in 2017 as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.