Myles Garrett gets sack, Jarvis Landry drops TD in Pro Bowl

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett notched his first Pro Bowl sack while Jarvis Landry dropped a third quarter touchdown in Sunday’s Pro Bowl played in soggy Orlando, Florida.

The game, which was played at walkthrough speed with 2-hand touch for tackling, was the weakest exhibition of the sport of football you’ll ever watch.

The AFC won 26-7.

Garrett played by the unwritten rules of the Pro Bowl, flashing his quickness in slow motion, including in the second quarter when he used the spin button before hugging Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the easiest sack of his life.

Landry, who received the second-most targets in the game – 7 – but was the only AFC player targeted to not record a reception, juggled and dropped a wide-open touchdown pass from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over the middle with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

With 7:34 to play in the fourth quarter Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans broke up a deep ball from Watson to Landry and on the very next snap, looking again for Landry, Evans picked off the pass from Watson before a comical series of laterals on the return.

Late in the second quarter Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was unable to connect with Landry, who was targeted 7 times but did not have a catch in the game, on a deep ball to the near sideline inside the 10.

Joel Bitonio started at left guard for the AFC and he played the entire first and third quarter before being relieved in the second and fourth. Bitonio also blocked on the kick protect team for the AFC.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward made an appearance on the second defensive series for the AFC and played throughout. He did not record a tackle or pass breakup.