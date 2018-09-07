Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams from AC/DC

Press Association SIPA USA Today

New AC/DC Album Will Include Guitar Riffs from Malcolm Young

By: Anthony Capobianco

September 7, 2018

It's probably the worst-kept secret in the music world that AC/DC are back in the studio working on new music with Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd. But according to a statement released by JAM magazine, their new album will feature guitar riffs from co-founder Malcolm Young.

Related: 450 Guitarists Break World Record by Playing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”

"We are hearing from a reliable source inside the AC/DC camp that Angus Young is working on a new AC/DC Album that will be dedicated to his brother, the late Malcolm Young," JAM says in their statement. "Here’s the exciting part... the new recordings will include Malcolm Young playing rhythm guitar on ALL TRACKS!"

According to JAM's source, Angus and Malcolm had recorded hundreds of songs together five years before the release of Black Ice. Now Angus has chosen the best of those songs for their new album with all of Malcolm's best recorded tracks.

Read JAM's full statement below:

Tags: 
AC/DC
Malcolm Young
Angus Young

Upcoming Events

08 Sep
YES Featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
12 Sep
Michael McDonald Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
13 Sep
Entercom Free Lunch at Fort Huntington (Memorial) Park Fort Huntington Park
15 Sep
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Open House with Slats Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
15 Sep
Michael Stanley & The Resonators Coming To Canton Palace Theatre Canton Palace Theatre
View More Events