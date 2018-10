New Cleveland Cavaliers Banner Hung Up On The Sherwin Williams Building In Downtown Cleveland

Here's some pictures of the new banner which went up on the side of the Sherwin Williams building. What do you think?

‘All for the Land’: New banner goes up on Sherwin-Williams building https://t.co/CxxRl106v6 pic.twitter.com/46iIF6Nj5E — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) October 17, 2018

New 'Guardian' banner goes up at Sherwin Williams building in Cleveland https://t.co/tS1AlmJeXB pic.twitter.com/dgODDCogQi — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) October 17, 2018

The design was met with some heavy skepticism when revealed a few weeks ago.