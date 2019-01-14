Breaking Down The New Game Of Thrones Trailer

The internet is buzzing thanks to the new Game of Thrones trailer and official release date! I am a huge nerd for this show (most things, actually) and I was so excited to see the new teaser trailer for the final season. Watch it again to refresh your memory for this breakdown.

There's a lot going on in this new trailer without revealing the plot or storylines for the final season, but from what I can see, the new season will focus heavily on the Starks. So first we see Jon Snow walk past the statue of Lyanna Stark in crypts in Winterfell. Obviously this is imprtant since it was revealed in season 6 that Lyanna is actually Jon's mother. And that feather that falls as he walks past? It's the same feather that Robert Baratheon placed on her statue in the first season!

Next we see Sansa, once again sporting a new hairdo. Sansa's hair tends to reflect the people she's around. But now, it looks like she's wearing her hair similar to how Catelyn wore her hair, which is an obvious sign of Sansa going back to her roots and being back home at Winterfell. So who's statue does she walk past? Why her mother's, of course.

Next, all we see is Arya walking. No statue and nothing to really tie her to what we might see from her character this season. Could it be because she is still 'no one' or could it mean there's a darker fate in store for her?

Before the Starks gather together, we see Jon Snow walk past Ned's statue. Ned knew all along who Jon's parents were and despite it causing a rift in his marriage to Catelyn and Catelyn's obvious disregard for Jon, he kept he promise to his sister, Lyanna.

So the most exciting part of this trailer comes at the very end, when Arya, Sansa, and Jon all gather together in front of their own crypt statues! My initial reaction is that Jon's statue looks old, while Arya and Sansa's statues look young. So that could mean that Sansa and Arya are going to die while Jon lives. Or, maybe it's just the way that Jon's statue looks since he's covered in facial hair and the statue might not be able to reflect his age right. Personally, I'm leaning more towards the former- you can't have basically two wars going without losing some incredibly important people. And Game of Thrones is not afraid to kill off your favorite characters.

Finally, the frost decends, indicating that the war with the whitewalkers is upon us, the war that they should've been fighting all along. But the people of Westeros were so busy fighting each other for the crown, they weren't paying attention to the realest threat of them all.

The final season of Game of Thrones airs April 14th and the episodes are supposedly going to be more than an hour long- possibly feature film length episodes. Winter is here.