Naked Man Finds His Inner Chi For All To See At Gym

Surprising, shocking gym goers at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness was he, well that state's motto is "Live Free or Die". But this workout dude in the buff had a simple reason for why he stretched, did some yoga, then hit the machines by simply saying, " I thought I was in a judgement free zone". Judgement free perhaps, clothing optional no. Wait til you hear his mom HERE to describe why her 34 year son might have done this, she's an absolute scream. I'm assuming he still lives at home.

Thanks to WHDH-TV in Boston for the story of this guy. You have a great day and keep your clothes on ;)