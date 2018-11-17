Nick Chubb named ‘FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week’

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Nick Chubb ran himself into the record books last Sunday and on Wednesday he was named the ‘FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week.’

Chubb ran for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns in Cleveland’s 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, including a Browns-record 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put the game away.

Chubb out-ran Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Packers running back Aaron Jones for the award.

Chubb, who leads the Browns with 6 combined touchdowns this season, has also been nominated for the offensive rookie of the week award along with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Chubb, selected 35th overall in the 2018 draft, is averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season. He has totaled 579 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns while adding 6 receptions for 48 yards and a score with 406 of those rushing yards abnd 4 touchdowns coming since he took over as the starting back following the trade of Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville.