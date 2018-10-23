Browns notes: Nick Chubb shocked by Carlos Hyde trade, learned of deal from college coach

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Nick Chubb was just as surprised as anyone that the Browns traded Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville for a 2019 fifth-round pick Friday afternoon.

“It was a shock to me. It was a shock to everyone here,” Chubb said Monday. “We had no idea it was happening. I know for me, personally, I was enjoying playing with him and learning from him, and he taught me so much in just the time we were here. No one saw it coming, but it is what it is. Gotta keep moving forward.”

How he learned of the trade was just as surprising.

“That’s actually a funny story. Coach [Kirby] Smart from Georgia texted me. ‘Looks like your time’s up. You’re going to get some more carries,’” Chubb said. “I kind of just shook it off. I thought he was just saying my time would eventually come and I paid no attention to it. Then my phone started blowing up with texts and social media. I looked into it and saw he was traded. I didn’t believe it. I got a call from Duke Johnson. We were surprised. We just talked it out. We didn’t understand why or what happened. It was a shock to everyone.”

While media and fans debated Chubb’s playing time behind Hyde for the first 6 games of the season, the rookie believes that he used his time with Hyde wisely.

“He taught me so much,” Chubb said. “One, how to be a professional, take care of your body, watch extra film. He taught me some things in pass protection, running the ball and knowing exactly what you’re looking at instead of just running the ball like I did when I was younger. He taught me a lot in a sort time, and I was looking forward to learning more from him.”

The trade cleared the way for the No. 35 overall pick to carry 18 times for 80 yards and his third touchdown of the season against the Buccaneers and the hope is he’ll be able to provide that type of production weekly.

“Our guys up front do a tremendous job of blocking and knowing their assignments and getting a push up front,” Chubb said. “For me it was easy running behind those guys, opening so many lanes. It made my job a lot easier.”

Expect to win – When Hue Jackson took over in 2016 as head coach he posted signs throughout the practice facility – and even a great big one outside the team’s locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium – with the phrase ‘Expect to Win.’

While the signs are gone from the walls, that expectation can be felt within the locker room.

“We are not in the game or the league of moral victories,” center JC Tretter, who is playing with a left high ankle sprain, said. “We come out here to win. We have been frustratingly close at this point where we have been right down the wire, and we feel like almost every game – obviously the Chargers game stands out as one we did not play near well enough to win – but other than that, we have been there in all those instances. I do not think anyone leaves the game like thinking ‘Oh, at least we were clos that time.’

“We expect to win football games here. Coaching staff, management, owners and players, we all expect to win now. We do not take anything from being close. That is not good enough. That is not what we play this game for. We play to win the football game.”

Outside of the 24-point punding they took from the Chargers, the Browns' 3 other losses are by 3 points each. Tight end David Nijoku doesn’t see them taking a negative toll in the locker room

“I do not think it is affecting us,” Njoku said. “I think we are all as one for this team. I feel like we just have to pick up the pieces. Obviously, it sucks to lose. Just bounce back.”

Njoku caught 4 of 6 targets for 52 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks in the overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

“If you lose by one or 100, it is a loss, and we have to bounce back,” Njoku said. “That is what we are focused on doing.”

Tough road – Through 7 games the Browns have played teams with a combined record of 24-20-1, with only 2 of them currently below .500 – the 3-4 Jets and 1-5 Raiders. The final 9 games on the schedule are against opponents with a combined mark of 35-25-1 with 3-4 Atlanta and Denver as the only sub-.500 teams the rest of the way.

Injury report – The Browns did not suffer any additional significant injuries Sunday according to Jackson.

Tretter will not likely practice again until Friday this week and remain in a walking boot to help him prepare physically for Pittsburgh.

Jackson said Monday it was too early to determine receiver Rashard Higgins’ or Joe Schobert’s status this week.