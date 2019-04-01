Browns Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett report

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett were among the dozens of Browns players that reported Monday morning to the team’s facility in Berea for the offseason training program.

The team’s social media accounts posted pictures and video of players arriving.

Beckham is scheduled to be formally introduced Monday afternoon.

Three more bite the dust – Sashi Brown draft picks are an endangered species.

Three more of Brown’s selections were waived on Monday – safety Derrick Kindred, receiver Ricardo Louis (2016 fourth round) and cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round in 2017).

Of the 24 draft picks made by Brown over two years, only six will remain once Emmanuel Ogbah is either traded or cut.

2016 Draft: Carl Nassib, Derrick Kindred, Jordan Payton, Spencer Drango, Trey Caldwell Ricardo Louis, and Scooby Wright were cut. Corey Coleman, Shon Coleman and Cody Kessler were traded.

Ogbah is on the trading block and tight end Seth DeValve enters the year on the bubble. Joe Schobert a 2017 Pro Bowl selection and receiver Rashard Higgins remain.

2017 Draft: Jabrill Peppers and DeShone Kizer were traded. Rod Johnson, Caleb Brantley, Zane Gonzalez Howard Wilson and Matthew Dayes were cut.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, a 2018 Pro Bowler, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi remain.

Four kept – The Browns signed four of their players Monday – defensive back Juston Burris (free agent), defensive lineman Trevon Coley (exclusive rights free agent), receiver Rashard Higgins (restricted free agent) and defensive back Jermaine Whitehead (exclusive rights free agent).

Burris appeared in four games with the Browns last season after being signed off the Jets’ practice squad. He has appeared in 38 career games with two starts and has logged 28 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Coley has started 29 games over the past two seasons in Cleveland, compiling 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a safety.

Higgins, a fifth-round selection in 2016, recorded 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns last year. For his career, Higgins has 72 receptions, 961 yards and six touchdowns.

Whitehead, whom the Browns claimed via waivers from the Packers midway through last season, played exclusively on special teams in his seven games with Cleveland.