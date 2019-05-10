Odell Beckham Jr. defends GQ comments on Instagram

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. defended comments he made in an interview with GQ Magazine that were published earlier this week on Instagram Thursday.

He wrote a lengthy message for his Instagram story that featured a black background and all caps white text with the words, “RELAX BUDDY” on the left side.

In that GQ feature, which detailed his choice of a sleeveless tux paired with a kilt for the annual Met Gala, that went viral, Beckham said that he thinks quarterback Baker Mayfield is, “Brett Favre—he's going to be a Hall of Famer,” while also setting the bar as high as it can go for what he expects to help turn the Browns into.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” Beckham told GQ, “turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots.”

Some media and fans missed the context of his quote and ran with a narrative that Beckham declared the Browns are the new Patriots, and thus a mountain of criticism ensued prompting the response Thursday afternoon from the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Just to clarify. I will always aspire to be great,” Beckham wrote to his 13.1 million followers. “I haven’t reached that point in the NFL but that’s what we all chase and I’m going to continue to work to help the Browns become great. Never meant the Browns are the new Patriots or are going to be the new Patriots. I just have great respect for what they’ve done but definitely recognize the work that has to be done to get there. There is nothing wrong with having aspirations. And who wouldn’t aspire to be part of an organization that is 12-4, 11-5, in the playoffs and playing for Super Bowls on the regular. It’s really stating the obvious when you say you want your organization to be successful like the Patriots. I know my teammates want to be a part of building something like that, [coach] Freddie Kitchens and [General Manager] John Dorsey are doing everything the can to get us there. Understand it doesn’t happen without work and we’re all committed to that. Our work will determine what the Browns become. I’m content with that because I know we control the amount of work we put in. I will keep working, working towards building something great!”