Browns Camp Notes: Odell Beckham Jr. limited with a hip injury

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – We are not on site in Westfield, Indiana where the Browns are holding joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, but here are some notes taken from audio and quotes provided by the Browns as well as reports from the many reporters who did make the trip.

Beckham banged up – Odell Beckham Jr. was limited Wednesday and did not participate in team drills according to multiple reports.

“He has a little bit of something going on that we expect him back pretty soon,” head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters.

That something is a hip injury according to multiple reports, but it doesn’t seem like many with the team are worried, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Obviously, he is going to be ready to go when it is time to play,” Mayfield said. “Him sitting out and doing some of the things mentally is him getting used to the offense, seeing things and hearing us communicate it and so when he comes out there, he can be full speed and know exactly what to do. It is great for those other guys to get out there and get a chance to see a change of pace. The more guys who are ready to play with the first group, the better.”

Kitchens was noncommittal when asked if Beckham will play Saturday afternoon against the Colts.

“We have not decided yet,” Kitchens said. “He probably could play, though.”

Hilliard hurt – Dontrell Hilliard is expected to assume the role vacated by Duke Johnson Jr. following the trade to the Texans as the No. 2 back, and possibly returner too, but Hilliard is now hobbled.

Hilliard apparently suffered an injury Wednesday that resulted in his left thigh being wrapped according to reports from the multitude of outlets on hand to cover the practices.

Ward also limited – Cornerback Denzel Ward was also limited Wednesday to individual drills according to multiple reports but, again, the injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

“I expect him to be back,” Kitchens said.

Defending themselves – A minor scuffle, as is custom when it comes to joint practices between NFL teams, broke out Wednesday between Browns safety Tigie Sankoh and Colts running back D’Onta Foreman according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

According to Petrak a “couple punches thrown that didn’t appear to land. Freddie Kitchens on the other field with offense, so no sprints.”

Kitchens was asked after practice by reporters about the dust up.

“I will see what happened,” Kitchens said. “I just know that we are not going to take nothing from anybody. At some point, you have to stand up for yourself. If it is a penalty then it is a penalty, but sometimes… I don’t know. I don’t know what happened.”

Although Kitchens is OK with his players defending themselves, he’s not looking for a bunch of fights to break out either.

“We are not going to get penalties against our own team when we are in Berea. We are not going to come in here and take anything either now,” Kitchens said. “There better not be a lot of fights, but we are going to line up and run here. They know that, and they have been told that. That is why they pay me to be the head coach. I will determine at that time.”

On the table – Although Eric Kush practiced most of the day with the first-team offense, Kitchens shuffled the first team line late in practice prompting questions about the change to Kitchens and a humorous response from the coach.

“There is a chance for everything,” Kitchens said. “We could put Greg Robinson in at guard. I am just going to get all sorts or rumors going now. We could move Corbett to tackle. We could get No. 43 and put him at guard. If we ever get his pads down, we may do it.”

Injury report – According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal WR Damion Ratley, CB Tavierre Thomas, CB TJ Carrie, LB Sione Takitaki, DE Jarrell Owens, TE David Njoku and DE Chad Thomas did not practice Wednesday. OL Kyle Kalis, TE Seth DeValve and DT Brian Price, who are in concussion protocol, did not make the trip.

Up next – Joint practice with the Colts Thursday afternoon.