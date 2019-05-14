Odell Beckham Jr. returns to Browns facility Monday

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – We had an Odell Beckham Jr. sighting at the Browns training facility Monday.

Beckham was spotted in the background of receiver Antonio Callaway’s Instagram live video, done from within the team’s locker room on the eve of the start of OTAs, which begin Tuesday.

It was Beckham’s first appearance in Berea since April 1, when he was formally introduced following the blockbuster trade that was completed March 13.

It is unclear if Beckham will remain with the team and participate in OTAs, which consist of 10 practices over a three-week period prior to the mandatory veteran minicamp June 4-6.

The Browns’ star receiver, who had been working out at his offseason home in Los Angeles, came under criticism for not participating in the offseason workout program as well as minicamp that was held in April.

General manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens have defended Beckham’s absence in recent weeks because the offseason program is voluntary meaning that players are not required to be present or participate.

Last week Beckham took to Instagram to defend comments made to GQ Magazine about his hope and expectation to help turn the Browns into the new Patriots, which some misinterpreted him as declaring that the Browns were the next NFL dynasty.