Browns-Jets Week 1? Odell Beckham Jr. says yes

Cleveland, OH – The NFL schedule is expected to be released in a week or so, but we might now know who the Browns will open the season with.

And when.

Odell Beckham Jr. dropped a major hint on Twitter and took it a step further on Instagram Wednesday night.

Beckham posted on Twitter, “Just seen the schedule, it’s funny how God and the universe works….. week 1 surprise.”

Beckham also commented on an Instagram post by Jets safety Jamal Adams, “See u week one. (shrug emoji)” to which Adams replied, “count it.”

The Browns are scheduled to visit New York and face the Jets at MetLife Stadium this season and with the NFL celebrating it’s 100th season and opening with the league’s longest rivalry – Packers-Bears at Soldier Field Sept. 5th, it seems very likely that they would opt to have the Browns and Jets meet on Monday Night Football, which enters its 50th season in 2019 as well.

The Browns hosted the Jets in the first ever Monday Night Football game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in 1970. Should the league schedule the Browns for the Monday night opener, they'd open the season Sept. 9.

Aside from the historical significance of the game, there are plenty of other storylines for the Browns’ trip to New York.

Gregg Williams, who went 5-3 as the Browns’ interim head coach last season and served as the team's defensive coordinator for two years, is now the Jets’ defensive coordinator.

Beckham of course played five seasons at MetLife Stadium, but for the New York Giants.

Both quarterbacks were drafted in the first round in 2018 – Baker Mayfield first overall and Sam Darnold third overall.

The Browns are a hot commodity this season for the NFL’s television partners, who want the team in prime time.

Multiple sources have indicated to 92.3 The Fan that Fox has requested to televise the Steelers’ visit to Cleveland as part of their Thursday Night Football package and NBC would also like to broadcast a Sunday Night Football game in Cleveland.

The Browns have multiple marquee games on the schedule this season that could be candidates for national prime time television – a visit to New England to face former Browns head coach Bill Belichick and the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots. They'll host the Los Angeles Rams, who lost to New England in Super Bowl LIII, and the Seattle Seahawks. Cleveland also has trips to Denver and Arizona, which could provide interesting storylines.

Cleveland’s 2019 opponents are:

Home: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Seahawks, Bills, Rams and Titans.

Away: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, Arizona, NY Jets, San Francisco and Denver.