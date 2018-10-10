halloween

Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times

October 10, 2018

Thursday, October 25th

Ashland: Oct. 25 from 6-7 p.m.

Malvern: Oct. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Mansfield: Oct. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, October 27th

Akron: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Ashtabula: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Barberton: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Doylestown: Oct. 27 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Dover: Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Green: Oct. 27 fro 6-8 p.m.

Hartville: Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Lakemore: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Norton: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Stow: Oct. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 

Sunday, October 28th

Bath Township: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Brimfield: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Canton: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m. 

Copley: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Coventry Township: Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Fairlawn: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Jackson Township: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Kent: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Lake Township: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Louisville: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Nimishillen Township: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Mogadore: Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 30th

New Philadelphia: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 31st

Amherst: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bedford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Berlin Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bolivar: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Boston Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Broadview Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bucyrus: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. 

Canal Fulton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chesterland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Conneaut: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.

East Sparta: Oct. 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Elyria: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. 

Fairview: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Highland Heights: Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.

Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Independence: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Kirtland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

LaGrange: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lorain: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lordstown: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mantua: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Maple Heights: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Mayfield Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Minerva: Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Navarre: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Orange: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Orrville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

South Amherst: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wadsworth: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

