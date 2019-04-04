Ozzy Osbourne Injured from Fall; Tour Dates Postponed Until 2020

Ozzy Osbourne's ongoing health issues have forced him to take a break from touring for nearly an entire year.

According to a statement posted to his social media, the injury he sustained from an ATV accident in 2003 returned after he fell while recovering from a serious case of pneumonia recently. As a result, all touring has been put on hold until at least February 2020.

Ozzy's statement: "Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!” The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled. Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks."

Ozzy's fall is the latest of health scares that have affected his touring schedule in the last year. He also dealt with staph infections in his hand, a burst blood vessel in his eye.

By: Anthony Capobianco (via WAAF)