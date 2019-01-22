Ozzy Osbourne Releases Plushie Bat with Detachable Head

Ozzy Osbourne shocked everyone when he bit the head off of a live bat on-stage in 1982. 37 years later, he now is featuring a 12" tall plushie bat with a velcro detachable head at his webstore.

Related: That Time Ozzy Osbourne Met The Fast Food Tribute Band Mac Sabbath

The first batch of bats has instantly sold out, but the toys that commemporate theinfamous moment are still available for pre-order, with shipping expected in March. Order your Ozzy Osbourne plushie bat here.