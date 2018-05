Video of Child Guitar Prodigy! on Ellen Show

I saw this kid over the weekend at The Chesapeake Bay Bluesfest, I've seen his videos all over facebook and was very anxious to see him play live. Everyone was in awe of this young man. Check him out on the Ellen show below, he was just 10 years old at the time. Also I've linked up to his website so you can learn about him and also below you will see what I saw at the bluesfest last week.