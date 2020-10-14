A Virtual Basket Raffle For Deepwood Foundation

The best part about a charity benefit are the raffle baskets. During Covid you have to get creative on how to raise funds for your charity. Deepwood Foundation has found that way.

Since 1992, Deepwood Foundation has been providing assistance to Lake County children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families.100% of donations and raffle proceeds will provide grants to help empower Lake County individuals and families, impacted by developmental disabilities.

