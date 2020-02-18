Ann Wilson Announces 2020 US Tour

While Nancy Wilson is taking time off from touring to write songs for a new Heart album, Ann Wilson is going back out on the road for a Springtime solo tour.

Check dates below

Ann Wilson 2020 Tour Dates

April 30 -- Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 1 -- Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

May 3 -- Derry, NJ @ Tupelo Music Hall

May 4 -- Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

May 6 -- Albany, NY @ Egg Performing Arts

May 7 -- Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater

May 9 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

May 10 -- Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall For Creative Arts

May 12 -- Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

May 13 -- Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

May 15 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE, Benefit

May 16 -- Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars

May 18 -- St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

May 20 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

May 21 -- Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield

July 31 -- Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair



