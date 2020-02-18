Ann Wilson Announces 2020 US Tour

While Nancy Wilson is taking time off from touring to write songs for a new Heart album, Ann Wilson is going back out on the road for a Springtime solo tour.

Ann Wilson 2020 Tour Dates
April 30 -- Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
May 1 -- Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino
May 3 -- Derry, NJ @ Tupelo Music Hall
May 4 -- Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater
May 6 -- Albany, NY @ Egg Performing Arts
May 7 -- Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater
May 9 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock
May 10 -- Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall For Creative Arts
May 12 -- Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
May 13 -- Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
May 15 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE, Benefit
May 16 -- Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars
May 18 -- St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
May 20 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
May 21 -- Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield
July 31 -- Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair

 

