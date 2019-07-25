Bob Seger and Deep Purple Among Others On The New Tarantino Film Soundtrack

If you are a Quentin Tarantino film fan then you know how awesome his movie soundtracks are. His latest, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is no exception. The movie takes place in 1969 and the soundtrack features many songs from that year. The album also includes snippets of movie dialogue, as other Tarantino soundtrack records have in the past. The full list of songs are below.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Soundtrack Track Listing

1. "Treat Her Right" – Roy Head & the Traits

2. "Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man" – The Bob Seger System

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

3. "Hush" – Deep Purple

4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

5. "Hector" – The Village Callers

6. "Son of a Lovin’ Man" – Buchanan Brothers

7. "Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course" – Chad & Jeremy

8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

9. "Good Thing" – Paul Revere & the Raiders

10. "Hungry" – Paul Revere & the Raiders

11. "Choo Choo Train" – The Box Tops

12. "Jenny Take a Ride" – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

13. "Kentucky Woman" – Deep Purple

14. "The Circle Game" – Buffy Sainte-Marie

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. "Mrs. Robinson" – Simon & Garfunkel

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. "Bring a Little Lovin’" – Los Bravos

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. "Hey Little Girl" – Dee Clark

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. "Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show" – Neil Diamond

25. "Don’t Chase Me Around" – Robert Corff

26. "Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon" – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

27. "California Dreamin’" – Jose Feliciano

28. "Dinamite Jim" (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

29. "You Keep Me Hangin’ On" (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge

30. "Miss Lily Langtry" – Maurice Jarre

31. KHJ Batman Promotion