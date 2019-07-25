Bob Seger and Deep Purple Among Others On The New Tarantino Film Soundtrack
If you are a Quentin Tarantino film fan then you know how awesome his movie soundtracks are. His latest, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is no exception. The movie takes place in 1969 and the soundtrack features many songs from that year. The album also includes snippets of movie dialogue, as other Tarantino soundtrack records have in the past. The full list of songs are below.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Soundtrack Track Listing
1. "Treat Her Right" – Roy Head & the Traits
2. "Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man" – The Bob Seger System
Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
3. "Hush" – Deep Purple
4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement
5. "Hector" – The Village Callers
6. "Son of a Lovin’ Man" – Buchanan Brothers
7. "Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course" – Chad & Jeremy
8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
9. "Good Thing" – Paul Revere & the Raiders
10. "Hungry" – Paul Revere & the Raiders
11. "Choo Choo Train" – The Box Tops
12. "Jenny Take a Ride" – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
13. "Kentucky Woman" – Deep Purple
14. "The Circle Game" – Buffy Sainte-Marie
Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
15. "Mrs. Robinson" – Simon & Garfunkel
16. Numero Uno Advertisement
17. "Bring a Little Lovin’" – Los Bravos
18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
19. Vagabond High School Reunion
20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
22. "Hey Little Girl" – Dee Clark
23. Summer Blonde Advertisement
24. "Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show" – Neil Diamond
25. "Don’t Chase Me Around" – Robert Corff
26. "Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon" – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
27. "California Dreamin’" – Jose Feliciano
28. "Dinamite Jim" (English Version) – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
29. "You Keep Me Hangin’ On" (Quentin Tarantino Edit) – Vanilla Fudge
30. "Miss Lily Langtry" – Maurice Jarre
31. KHJ Batman Promotion