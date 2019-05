But it's not what you think, it had significant structural issues so it was deliberately burned down. The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place in less than a month.

Something (the arch?) is on fire on the @Bonnaroo Farm.



Will update as more information is available. | --: Kerri Kahn pic.twitter.com/SjcuJX39sH — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) May 21, 2019