Boo 'N Brew Family Fun At Great Lakes Mall Oct. 19th, 2019

Great Lakes Mall invites guests to eat, drink and be scary at the upcoming fall celebration, Boo ‘n Brew. On Saturday, October 19 from noon-5pm, Great Lakes Mall will offer a family-friendly Halloween-themed event featuring a diverse beer selection from The Brew Kettle and plenty of tricks and treats. The inaugural event will serve as a fundraiser for the United Way of Lake County. Boo ‘n Brew will be located in the parking lot between Dillard’s and Round 1. Boo 'n Brew is sponsored locally by The News-Herald



Boo ‘n Brew is free to attend, and food and beverages will be available to purchase. The event will feature local bands Sumrada Band from noon-2pm and Country Redford from 3-5pm, a beer tent, local food trucks, yard games, strolling entertainment including stilt walkers, pumpkin carving, a selfie station, a caricature artist and more.



Children (and their parents/guardians) are welcome to come in costume for Boo Bash, a special kids activity area featuring fall-themed crafts, a root beer float bar, balloon twisting, face painting, and Dr.U.R Awesome Mad Scientist Laboratory. The first 300 kids to check in at Boo Bash will receive a goodie bag.



Admission to the Boo ‘n Brew is free, and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support The United Way of Lake County.



Vendors interested in learning how to get involved can contact Kate Miller, Marketing Director at 440.255.8932 x7725 or kate.miller@washingtonprime.com.