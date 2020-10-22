Bring The TSO Rock Holiday Tradition Into Your Home
Dear TSO Fans,
We’re thrilled to announce for the first time ever, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring your favorite Rock Holiday tradition directly into your home with an up-close-and-personal livestream performance of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories!"
Join us on Friday, December 18th at 8 PM EST for an intimate 90-minute performance of this beloved album. Tickets for this virtual event are on-sale now on tsolivestream.com. Limited quantities of livestream merchandise are available, so get yours before they're gone!
Although this is the first holiday season in over twenty years that Trans-Siberian Orchestra isn’t touring – and we’ll miss seeing each of you out on the road – we’re excited to keep the TSO tradition alive in a new way through this 90-minute livestream special.