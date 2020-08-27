Bruce Springsteen’s ’69 Chevelle Cruises Into Rock Hall

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Bruce Springsteen’s ’69 Chevrolet Chevelle Cruises into Museum

Rock Hall Open Daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; advance tickets required at rockhall.com

CLEVELAND, OH (August 26, 2020) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has installed Inductee Bruce Springsteen’s 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle, representing one of the most iconic car lyrics in music history. Once owned by The Boss, the car can be found on the museum’s lower level.

The Rock Hall is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at rockhall.com.

The car is on loan to the Rock Hall from Toby Scott, a sound engineer who worked on 18 of Springsteen albums, including Darkness On The Edge of Town, Born in the U.S.A. and Tunnel of Love. Springsteen gifted the Chevelle to Scott in 1988.

“[It] is a car [Bruce and I] had driven around New Jersey on many an occasion,” recalls Scott. “Although not the inspiration for the song ‘Racing in the Street,’ [that song’s] opening lines describe it exactly: ‘I got a ’69 Chevy with a 396, Fuelie headers and a Hurst on the floor…”

In addition to Springsteen's car, the Rock Hall has recently opened up new exhibits, including the 2020 Inductee Exhibit honoring this year’s class (Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G., T.Rex, Whitney Houston, and Ahmet Ertegun honorees Irving Azoff and Jon Landau) and “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment” spotlighting how artists throughout generations, from Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke and James Brown to Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine and Miles Mosley, have used music as a platform for social justice.