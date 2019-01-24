The Cars' Ric Ocasek Is Selling His New York Townhouse For $15 Million

It's not like you're going to buy it, I just thought you'd like to see how the other half lives. Ric Ocasek and his wife, model Paulina Porizkova bought the home right before they were married in 1989, the couple have been separated for the last year.

The four story brownstone was built in the 1850s and remodeled in 1919. Its 5,760 square feet include five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, a chef's kitchen, a writing alcove and a basement recording studio.

See the townhouse here.