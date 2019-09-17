Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Fest To Be Simulcast This Weekend

Friday and Saturday depending on where you go, you can see Eric Clapton's star studded line up of talent from the Crossroads Guitar Fest from Dallas, Texas. Eric Clapton brings the fifth Crossroads Guitar Festival to American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 20-21, and this year fans unable to get to Dallas can watch while it's being simulcast to venues from bars to performing arts centers across North America.

The Crossroads Guitar Festival features two nights of live music with Clapton performing on both nights with special guests on different nights. The line-up of guests includes: John Mayer, Alan Darby, Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Billy Gibbons, Bonnie Raitt, Bradley Walker, Buddy Guy Band, Daniel Santiago, Doyle Bramhall II, Gary Clark Jr., Gustavo Santaolalla, James Bay, Jeff Beck, Jerry Douglas, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Walsh, Jonny Lang, Keb Mo, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Los Lobos, Pedro Martins, Peter Frampton, Robert Cray, Robert Randolph, Sheryl Crow, Sonny Landreth, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tom Misch, and Vince Gill. Both nights are expected to be at least four-hour performances.

