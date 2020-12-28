Classic Rock Almanac December 28, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles went to No.1 on the US album chart with the The White Album.

1968-The three day Miami Pop festival took place, the first major rock festival held on the East Coast of the US, with The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Chuck Berry, The McCoys, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Marvin Gaye, The Turtles, The Box Tops, Steppenwolf, Three Dog Night, Pacific Gas and Electric, Procol Harum, Canned Heat, Iron Butterfly and The Grateful Dead.

1971-George Harrison was at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'My Sweet Lord' making him the first Beatle to score a No.1 US hit.

1978-Rolling Stone magazine voted Some Girls by The Rolling Stones 'Album of the Year.'

2005-Pink Floyd were voted the greatest rock stars ever in a survey of 58,000 listeners from UK radio station Planet Rock.

2015-Lemmy, lead vocalist and bassist with Motörhead died.

BORN TODAY

1946-Edgar Winter

Edgar Winter Group, keyboards, vocals