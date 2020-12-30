Classic Rock Almanac December 30, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles scored their 15th US No.1 with 'Hello Goodbye'

1968-Led Zeppelin (who were advertised as Len Zefflin), appeared at Gonzaga University Gymnasium, Spokane on their first North American tour supporting Vanilla Fudge.

1999-George Harrison and his wife Olivia were attacked when an intruder broke into their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

2002-The funeral of former Clash singer and guitarist Joe Strummer took place in London.

2009-Singer, songwriter Neil Young was made an Officer of the Order of Canada.

2012-Brian May was named animal welfare charity PETA UK's Person of the Year for his efforts to help stop the culling of badgers.

2012-A rare copy of a Beatles LP signed by all four members sold.

2016-Allan Williams the first manager of The Beatles died at the age of 86.

BORN TODAY

1928-Bo Diddley

guitarist, singer, died June 2, 2008.

1946-Clive Bunker

the original drummer in Jethro Tull between 1967 and 1971.

1946-Patti Smith

singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist

1947-Jeff Lynne

songwriter, singer, record producer, ELO, Traveling Wilburys