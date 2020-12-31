Classic Rock Almanac December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020
Paula Balish
Classic Rock Almanac
Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-During his first visit to the UK Bob Dylan played at the King And Queen pub in London.

1963-The Kinks made their live debut.

1970-Paul McCartney filed a suit against the rest of The Beatles to dissolve their partnership.

1973-AC/DC made their live debut.

1984-Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen crashed his Corvette Stingray,Allen lost his left arm in the accident.

1996-Paul McCartney became a Sir after he was listed in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

2005-The John Lennon song Imagine was voted the nations favourite song a quarter of a century after his death. A UK radio station conducted the poll of 7,000 listeners.

2012-A draft of a letter John Lennon written to Eric Clapton on Sept. 29, 1971 asking him to collaborate on a musical project sold for $35,000 at an auction.

BORN TODAY

1942-Andy Summers
guitarist, The Police

1943-Pete Quaife
the original bass guitarist for The Kinks

1947-Burton Cummings
singer and songwriter from Guess Who

1951-Tom Hamilton
bassist with Aerosmith

1960-Paul Westerberg
lead singer, guitarist and songwriter from The Replacements

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Charley Hughlett and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
The Making Of "Another New Year's Eve" With CYO and Michael Stanley WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and JC Tretter WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes