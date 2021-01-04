Classic Rock Almanac January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021
Paula Balish
Classic Rock Almanac
ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Doors released their self-titled debut album The Doors.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience played the first of what would be over 240 gigs in this year when they appeared at the Bromel Club, Bromley. (Many of the concerts were two shows per night).

1970-The Beatles (without John Lennon) re-record vocals and a new guitar solo on the Paul McCartney song 'Let It Be' at Studio Two, EMI Studios, London. This session will be the final studio appearance for The Beatles, as a group.

1970-Chauffeur Neil Boland was accidentally killed when The Who's drummer Keith Moon ran over him in his Bentley.

1975-Elton John started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with his version of The Beatles 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'.

1986-Singer, songwriter and bassist Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy died of heart failure and pneumonia after being in a coma for eight days following a drug overdose.

BORN TODAY

1955-Brian Ray
session musician, guitarist, bassist, singer–songwriter and musical director, best known for his work as a rhythm guitarist and bassist with Paul McCartney.

1956-Bernard Sumner
guitar, vocals, Warsaw, Joy Division, New Order, Electronic

1960-Michael Stipe
singer, songwriter, musician, R.E.M.

1965-Cait O'Riordan
The Pogues

