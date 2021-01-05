Classic Rock Almanac January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021
Paula Balish
Classic Rock Almanac
ANNIVERSARIES

1968-"Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits" goes Gold just nine months after its release.

1976-40 year old Mal Evans, a former roadie and bodyguard of The Beatles, is shot to death by police at his Los Angeles apartment. His girlfriend, Fran Hughes, found him upset and despondent and when friends couldn't get Evans to release the unloaded rifle he was holding, they called police. Evans supposedly pointed the gun at police and they opened fire.

2016-Steely Dan founder Donald Fagen was arrested for assaulting his wife at their Manhattan home. The 67-year-old musician was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment and was released without bail.

BORN TODAY

1923-Sam Phillips
founder of Sun Records

1934-Phil Ramone
US music producer and pioneer of digital recording, he was regarded as one of the most successful producers in history.

