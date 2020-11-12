Classic Rock Almanac November 12, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-Velvet Underground made their live debut when they played at Summit High School in New Jersey.
2008-Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell was found dead in a Portland, Oregon hotel room.
2012-An Asian collector bought a platinum chronograph Patek Philippe wristwatch owned by Eric Clapton for $3.63 million.
2017-Heritage Auctions in Dallas sold a guitar played by Bob Dylan during his set at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh in New York City in 1971 and his Rolling Thunder Revue tour from October 1975 to May 1976 for $396,500.
BORN TODAY
1940-Screaming Lord Sutch
singer, politician and leader of The Official Monster Raving Loony Party, died on June 16th 1999
1944-Booker T. Jones
Booker T and the MG's
1945-Neil Young
singer, songwriter and guitarist, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, solo
1947-Donald Roeser
Blue Oyster Cult
1952-Laurence Juber
guitarist, most famous for playing lead guitar with Paul McCartney in Wings.