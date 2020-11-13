Classic Rock Almanac November 13, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Castiles, which featured a young singer called Bruce Springsteen appeared at The Fire House, Hazlet, New Jersey. The night was billed as a Teenage Go, Go Dance.

1968-Rolling Stones' guitarist Brian Jones buys Cotchford Farms in Sussex, England where A.A. Milne wrote Winnie the Pooh.

1968-Hugo Montenegro was at No.1 in the UK singles chart with 'The Good The Bad And The Ugly', the soundtrack from a Clint Eastwood spaghetti western film. The first instrumental No.1 since 1963.

1970-Syd Barrett released his second solo album Barrett only 10 months after his debut The Madcap Laughs. David Gilmour produced the whole album, which also featured performances by Pink Floyd's Richard Wright on keyboards. The album has since been reissued in remastered form with extra tracks from the sessions.

1971-Slade, one of the most successful British bands of the 1970s, score the first of their six UK number one records with "Coz I Luv You". The mis-spelt title became a trademark for the band, which caused a great deal of concern by school teachers in Great Britain.

1974-An impostor posing as Deep Purple's guitarist Ritchie Blackmore borrowed a Porsche in Iowa City and wrecked it, having already conned food and shelter out of several Deep Purple fans. He was later arrested and charged.

1976-Led Zeppelin scored their seventh UK No.1 with the film soundtrack double album The Song Remains The Same, peaking at No.2 on the US chart. The tracks were recorded at Madison Square Garden, New York City in 1973.

2002-Elton John, who once claimed to own more than 4,000 pairs of glasses, announced that he planned to have Lasik eye surgery.

2013-The French government presented Bob Dylan with the country's highest award, the Legion of Honour

2016-Leon Russell died in his sleep at his home in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 74.

BORN TODAY

1942-John Hammond Jr, American singer and musician, the son of record producer John H. Hammond. He has worked with many artists including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Mike Bloomfield, Dr. John, and Duane Allman.

1947-Toy Caldwell, lead guitarist and main songwriter of the 1970s Southern Rock group The Marshall Tucker Band. He died on 25 February 1993 age 45.

1951-Bill Gibson

Huey Lewis and the News