Classic Rock Almanac November 16, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Led Zeppelin played their first ever show in the North of England when they appeared at Manchester College of Science & Technology. Zeppelin were paid £225 for the gig.

1968-The Jimi Hendrix Experience went to No.1 on the US album chart with their third and final studio album Electric Ladyland. The double album included ‘Crosstown Traffic,’ ‘Voodoo Chile’ and a version of Bob Dylan's ‘All Along the Watchtower’. Hendrix expressed displeasure and embarrassment with this "naked lady" cover which was banned by several record dealers as "pornographic", while others sold it with the gatefold cover turned inside out.

1973-David Bowie's first British TV special, 1980 Floor Show aired on NBC as an episode of Midnight Special.

1974-John Lennon had his only solo, number one hit in the US during his lifetime when "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" hit the top.

1978-A concert by Queen at New York's Madison Square Garden featured a row of semi-nude, over-weight women on bicycles to promote the band's current single, "Fat-Bottomed Girls".

2001-A six-minute recording of a Beatles interview bought for $5 at a flea market, sold for $10,400 at an online auction.

2007-The Police reunion tour was the big winner at the fourth annual Billboard Touring Awards