Classic Rock Almanac November 23, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones arrive late for the BBC radio shows, Top Gear and Saturday Club and are banned for a time by the BBC.

1968-Rolling Stone magazine publishes a naked picture of John Lennon and Yoko Ono on their cover, taken from the couple's "Two Virgins" album.

1974-The band Spooky Tooth split up after releasing seven albums since 1968. At various times, the group included Gary Wright (who would have solo success with "Dreamweaver" and "Love Is Alive"), Mick Jones (later with Foreigner), Chris Stainton (who went on to work with Joe Cocker), and Henry McCullough. (recruited by Paul McCartney And Wings)

1976-Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" hit number one in the UK

2011-Rolling Stone magazine rated Jimi Hendrix as the greatest guitar player in history in a list which included Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend among the top ten