Classic Rock Almanac November 24, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1966-The Beatles begin recording sessions for the "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" LP by laying down tracks for "Strawberry Fields Forever".
1985-Rock pioneer Big Joe Turner died of kidney failure at the age of 74.
1991-45 year old Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, died.
1991-KISS drummer Eric Carr died of a cerebral hemorrhage while hospitalized for cancer.
2014-Bob Dylan performed for an audience of one, superfan Fredrik Wikingsson, at Philadelphia's Academy of Music.
BORN TODAY
1941-Donald Dunn
Booker T and the MG's, died in his sleep on May 13, 2012
1941-Pete Best
The Beatles drummer, 1960-1962.
1950-Bob Burns
drummer who was in the original line-up of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Burns, died April 3, 2015
1955-Clem Burke
musician who is best known as the drummer from Blondie
1962-Gary Stonadge
bass, Big Audio Dynamite