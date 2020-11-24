Classic Rock Almanac November 24, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles begin recording sessions for the "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" LP by laying down tracks for "Strawberry Fields Forever".

1985-Rock pioneer Big Joe Turner died of kidney failure at the age of 74.

1991-45 year old Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, died.

1991-KISS drummer Eric Carr died of a cerebral hemorrhage while hospitalized for cancer.

2014-Bob Dylan performed for an audience of one, superfan Fredrik Wikingsson, at Philadelphia's Academy of Music.

BORN TODAY

1941-Donald Dunn

Booker T and the MG's, died in his sleep on May 13, 2012

1941-Pete Best

The Beatles drummer, 1960-1962.

1950-Bob Burns

drummer who was in the original line-up of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Burns, died April 3, 2015

1955-Clem Burke

musician who is best known as the drummer from Blondie

1962-Gary Stonadge

bass, Big Audio Dynamite