Classic Rock Almanac November 3, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-Pink Floyd make their US debut at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.
1977-During a concert at the Empire Pool in London, Elton John announces that he will not tour anymore.
1992-The Grateful Dead announce that for the first time in many years they will not play a New Year's Eve concert in San Francisco, breaking a long standing tradition.
2015-A lock of John Lennon's hair was one of 350 items put up for auction on the website Julien's Live.
BORN TODAY
1954-Stuart Goddard (Adam Ant)
singer and musician