Classic Rock Almanac November 30, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-Paul McCartney And Wings release "Hi, Hi, Hi", which is promptly banned from the BBC because of its "unsuitable lyrics." The song still managed to be a hit, reaching #5 in the UK and #10 in the US early the next year.

1974-The Eagles' "Best Of My Love" is released. It will become the first of their five US number one singles.

2000-Scott Smith, bassist for Loverboy, died at the age of 45

2001-Flags are lowered to half-staff at the Liverpool Town Hall and a book of condolence is opened in memory of George Harrison.

2001-Johnnie Johnson filed a lawsuit against Chuck Berry that claimed that Johnson had co-written many of Berry's hits, including "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven".

BORN TODAY

1945-Roger Glover

bassist with Deep Purple

1953-David Sancious

keyboard player and guitarist, and an early member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. Sancious contributed to the first three Springsteen albums.

1955-William Broad (Billy Idol)

singer, Generation X, solo

1957-John Ashton

guitarist with The Psychedelic Furs