Classic Rock Almanac November 30, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1972-Paul McCartney And Wings release "Hi, Hi, Hi", which is promptly banned from the BBC because of its "unsuitable lyrics." The song still managed to be a hit, reaching #5 in the UK and #10 in the US early the next year.
1974-The Eagles' "Best Of My Love" is released. It will become the first of their five US number one singles.
2000-Scott Smith, bassist for Loverboy, died at the age of 45
2001-Flags are lowered to half-staff at the Liverpool Town Hall and a book of condolence is opened in memory of George Harrison.
2001-Johnnie Johnson filed a lawsuit against Chuck Berry that claimed that Johnson had co-written many of Berry's hits, including "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven".
BORN TODAY
1945-Roger Glover
bassist with Deep Purple
1953-David Sancious
keyboard player and guitarist, and an early member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. Sancious contributed to the first three Springsteen albums.
1955-William Broad (Billy Idol)
singer, Generation X, solo
1957-John Ashton
guitarist with The Psychedelic Furs