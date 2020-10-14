Classic Rock Almanac October 14, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-Although it was banned by some US radio stations for its suggestive lyrics, The Everly Brothers had their first No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Wake Up Little Susie', (a No.2 hit in the UK).

1959-Bobby Darin was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Mack The Knife'. From Kurt Weill's Threepenny Opera, the song won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1960.

1967-The Who's "I Can See for Miles" is released. In the UK, the single peaked at #12, while in the US it reaches #9 and is the group's biggest hit through 1982.

1968-The Jackson Five make their national TV debut on 'ABC TV's Hollywood Palace.

1969-Police in New Jersey issued a warrant for the arrest of Frank Sinatra in relation to his connections with the Mafia.

1971-Music publishing firm Arco Industries files a $500,000 dollar lawsuit against Creedance Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, claiming that Fogerty's song Travelin' Band contains substantial material copied from Little Richard's "Good Golly, Miss Molly". The suit is eventually dropped.

1977-David Bowie released his twelfth studio album Heroes, the second installment of his Berlin Trilogy with Brian Eno (the other releases being Low and Lodger). Heroes continued the ambient experiments of Bowie's previous album Low (released earlier that year) and featured the contributions of guitarist Robert Fripp. The album was later named NME Album of the Year.

1978-All four solo albums by the members of KISS break through Billboard's Top 100.

1988-Def Leppard became first act in chart history to sell seven million copies of two consecutive LPs, with Pyromania (their third studio album released in 1983) and Hysteria, (which became the band's best-selling album to date, selling over 20 million copies worldwide, and spawning six hit singles).

1996-28 years after its creation, The Rolling Stones' Rock & Roll Circus was finally released. The 1968 event put together by The Stones comprised two concerts on a circus stage and included performaces by The Who, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and Jethro Tull. John Lennon and Yoko Ono performed as part of a supergroup called The Dirty Mac, along with Eric Clapton, Mitch Mitchell and Keith Richards. It was originally planned to be aired on BBC TV.

2004-Eric Clapton was suspended from driving in France after being caught speeding at 134mph in his Porsche 911 Turbo near Merceuil. He was given a 750 euro (£515) fine and his UK licence was confiscated. After paying his fine Clapton posed for photographs with French police and then left the scene in his Porsche - with his secretary behind the wheel.

2009-Paul McCartney was named Songwriter of The Year at the 29th Annual ASCAP Awards in London, England.

2015-The Eagles' Don Henley topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with "Cass County".

BORN TODAY

1940-Cliff Richard, (Harry Webb). Britain's most successful solo artist, his first hit was in 1958 the UK No.2 single 'Move It', then 1959 UK No.1 single 'Living Doll' and 1979 UK No.1 single 'We Don't talk Anymore', plus over 100 UK Top 40 hits). He once worked as a clerk at Fergusons TV factory.

1942-Billy Harrison, guitarist with the Northern Irish band Them who had the 1965 UK hits 'Baby, Please Don't Go' and 'Here Comes The Night' with Van Morrison on lead vocals. Morrison quit the band in 1966 and went on to a successful career as a solo artist.

1945-Colin Hodgkinson

bass, Whitesnake

1946-Dan McCafferty

Nazareth

1946-Justin Hayward, songwriter, lead singer, and guitarist with English rock band The Moody Blues

1959-Anthony Jude Pero

drummer, Twisted Sister

1972-Nick Fyffe

bassist who has worked with with Jamiroquai, The Shapeshifters, Robert Plant, Deep Purple and Bruce Dickinson