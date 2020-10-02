Classic Rock Almanac October 2, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-All six members of The Grateful Dead are busted by California narcotics agents for possession of marijuana at the group's 710 Ashbury Street House in San Francisco. After six hours, they are all released on bail.

1971-John Lennon's "Imagine" LP enters the Billboard Hot 200 album chart, where it will reach #3. Early editions included a postcard featuring a photo of Lennon holding a pig, in mockery of Paul McCartney's similar pose with a sheep on the cover of his album "Ram".

1977-Gene Simmons receives a Platinum record for his solo LP, one of four released concurrently by the members of KISS. Simmons' charts the highest in the US, reaching #22.

1982-"Jack and Diane" by John Cougar led the Billboard singles chart, while his earlier release, "Hurts So Good" was still at number ten.

1982-Peter Gabriel and Steve Hacket join their former band mates in Genesis for a one-time benefit performance at The Bowl in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England to help raise money for Gabriel's WOMAD project (World of Music, Arts and Dance).

1993-Meat Loaf's "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell" enters the Billboard LP chart, where it will go on to reach number one. It also topped the charts in the UK and Australia and sold over 14 million copies worldwide.

2017-Tom Petty, who achieved sixteen Billboard Top 40 hits between 1978 and 1995, died following multisystem organ failure at the age of 66. Three of his songs, "Don't Do Me Like That" (#10), "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" (#3) (with Stevie Nicks) and "Free Fallin'" (#7) reached the Top 10.

2018-Geoff Emerick, the audio engineer who worked on several Beatles classics including "Sgt. Pepper" and "Abbey Road", suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 72.

BORN TODAY

1945-Don McLean

singer, songwriter

1950-Mike Rutherford

guitar, Genesis & Mike And The Mechanics

1951-Sting (Gordon Sumner)

singer, songwriter, The Police, solo