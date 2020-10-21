Classic Rock Almanac October 21, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-Bob Dylan records his first album, "Bob Dylan", for Columbia Records.

1975-Elton John receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1976-Drummer Keith Moon plays his final show with The Who.

1992-Elton John files a $35 million lawsuit against a reporter for the TV tabloid show Hard Cop

1997-The Guinness Book Of Records announced that Elton John's "Candle In The Wind" (Princess Diana version) was now the biggest selling single record of all time in the US and the UK

2005-Bob Seger sang the national anthem before the first game of the World Series between the Tigers and the Cardinals in Detroit, Michigan.

2014-George Harrison's childhood home at 25 Upton Green, in the Speke area of Liverpool, sold for just over $250,000 at an auction held at the legendary Cavern Club.

2015-Three Dog Night vocalist Cory Wells died suddenly at the age of 74.

BORN TODAY

1940-Manfred Mann

keyboard player, guitarist, and vocalist

1941-Steve Cropper

guitarist, Booker T and the MG's

1942-Elvin Bishop

guitarist, Member of Paul Butterfield Blues Band 65-68

1946-Lux Interior (Erick Lee Purkhiser)

singer and founding member of The Cramps. Died February 4, 2009.

1947-Tetsu Yamauchi

bass player, Faces

1948-John 'Rabbit' Bundrick

Free

1952-Brent Mydland

keyboardist and vocalist, best known for being in the Grateful Dead from 1979 to 1990. Died July 26,1990