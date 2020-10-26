Classic Rock Almanac October 26, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Beatles are awarded the prestigious MBE (Members of the Most Honorable Order of the British Empire ) medal at Buckingham Palace.

1974-English supergroup Bad Company tops the Cashbox Best Sellers chart with "Can't Get Enough".

1980-Jefferson Starship leader Paul Kantner suffers a small stroke during a recording session.

2011-59-year-old KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced that he had undergone surgery to address "recurring vocal cord issues" that "come with 40 years of preaching Rock n' Roll."

2016-The draft of a letter that John Lennon sent to Queen Elizabeth to return his MBE (Member of the British Empire) that he received as a member of the Beatles, was revealed at a Fab Four exhibition in Liverpool.

BORN TODAY

1936-Al Casey

guitarist noted for his work as a session musician and as a member of the Wrecking Crew, died on September 17, 2006.

1951-Bootsy Collins

musician and singer-songwriter