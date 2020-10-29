Classic Rock Almanac October 29, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1971-Duane Allman of The Allman Brothers Band was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on a Macon, Georgia street while trying to swerve to avoid a tractor-trailer.
1973-The Who's double album, "Quadrophenia" received Gold record status.
1982-Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson released "The Girl is Mine", which will rise to #2 on the Billboard Pop chart.
1983-Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" marks its 491st week on the Billboard album chart, surpassing the previous record holder, "Johnny's Greatest Hits" by Johnny Mathis.
1999-The surviving members of The Who, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and John Entwistle, reunited for the first time in two years for a concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to launch Pixelon, a new internet video company.
2005-The four original wax heads of The Beatles that were used for the cover of their Sgt. Pepper album were auctioned off after being discovered in a back room at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in London.
BORN TODAY
1944-Denny Laine
musician, singer, songwriter The Moody Blues
1946-Peter Green
guitarist, singer, songwriter, founder of Fleetwood Mac. Was a member of John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, left Fleetwood Mac in 1970.
1955-Kevin DuBrow
singer, Quiet Riot
1955-Roger O'Donnell
keyboardist with The Cure