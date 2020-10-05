Classic Rock Almanac October 5, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles' first single, "Love Me Do", backed with "P.S. I Love You", is released in the UK. The record gets its first radio play the same evening on the EMI-owned Radio Luxembourg and will peak at #17 on the UK chart in December.

1974-The Guess Who's "Clap For The Wolfman" peaks at #6 on Billboard's Hot 100. The track featured the voice of legendary disc jockey, Wolfman Jack.

1979-A little more than a year after the death of drummer Keith Moon, The Who's "The Kids Are Alright" goes Platinum.

1993-The Beatles' "1962-1966" (The Red Album) and "1967-1970" (The Blue Album) are finally released on CD.

1999-Paul McCartney releases his first album since the death of his wife Linda in April 1998. Entitled "Run Devil Run", the CD is a collection of Rock oldies along with new McCartney songs.

1999-Roger Daltrey announced that The Who were reforming, making their first performance in Las Vegas. The show was also being planned to be broadcast live on the internet.

2000-Benjamin Orr, bassist / vocalist for The Cars lost his fight with pancreatic cancer at the age of 53. Orr sang lead vocals on some of the band's most recognizable hits, such as "Just What I Needed", "Bye Bye Love", "Drive" and "Let's Go".

2010-The three surviving members of John Lennon's first band The Quarrymen were booked to play a special charity concert for Amnesty International, just yards from the late Beatle's former home at the Dakota Apartments in New York, to mark his 70th birthday.

2013-John Lennon's star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was discovered to have been defaced with graffiti. After a call to Walk Of Fame authorities, the damage was quickly repaired.

BORN TODAY

1943-Steve Miller

singer, guitarist,

1945-Brian Connolly

singer with Sweet

1947-Brian Johnson

singer with AC/DC, Geordie