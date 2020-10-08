Classic Rock Almanac October 8, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Cream drummer Ginger Baker collapsed on a Sussex University stage after playing a 20 minute drum solo. He recovered in a local hospital.

1976-The Sex Pistols receive a 40,000 Pound ($68,000) signing bonus after inking a recording deal with EMI Records.

1977--Billy Joel's breakthrough album, "The Stranger", enters the Billboard album chart, where it would crack the Top 10.

1979-Warner Brothers Records rush releases Fleetwood Mac's "Tusk" album weeks ahead of schedule when tracks begin mysteriously popping up on US radio stations.

1986-Elton John, David Lee Roth and Cher appear on the opening night of The Late Show starring Joan Rivers.

1988-Pink Floyd's "Dark Side Of The Moon" finally falls off of Billboard's Hot 200 Album Chart after a record 741 weeks.

1989-Responding to Rolling Stone guitarist Ron Wood's suggestion that The Who were only staging a 25th Anniversary Tour for the money, Pete Townshend fires back with: "Mick needs a lot more than I do. His last album was a flop."

1990-Procol Harum's drummer Barrie Wilson died after several months in a coma following a car accident. He was 43. Wilson joined the group just after they recorded "A Whiter Shade Of Pale", which featured session drummer Bill Eyden.

BORN TODAY

1945-Ray Royer

guitarist, Procol Harum

1948-Johnny Ramone (John Cummings)

guitarist from The Ramones. Died September 15, 2004.

1949-Hamish Stewart

guitarist, bassist, singer. Dream Police, Average White Band, Paul McCartney band during the 90s, bass player with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.